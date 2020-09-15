UrduPoint.com
New Tax Deals With Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg To Give Russia Extra $2Bln A Year - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

New Tax Deals With Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg to Give Russia Extra $2Bln A Year - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry expects that the Russian budget will receive 130-150 billion rubles ($1.73-$2 billion) a year from the revision of tax agreements with Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg, mainly from Cyprus, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said.

"Accordingly, from the revision with these three jurisdictions [Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg], we expect to receive from 130 to 150 billion rubles a year. Mainly from Cyprus ... Cyprus is ahead of all other jurisdictions in terms of the volume of payments," he told reporters.

