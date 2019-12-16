UrduPoint.com
New Trade Deals To Boost US Economic Growth, Double Exports To China - White House Adviser

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

New Trade Deals to Boost US Economic Growth, Double Exports to China - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) New trade deals will boost US economic growth by a half percentage point in 2020 including an agreement that will double exports to China, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday.

"We are going to double US exports [to China]. The positive effects on economic growth in this country cannot be exaggerated," Kudlow said.

The United States has recently completed negotiating new trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve in September forecasted that the US economy will expand next year by two percent.

Kudlow said improvements in growth sectors like technology, industrials, financials, communications will likely boost US gross domestic product figures.

"Those are all related to the improvement in trade, trade conditions and trade certainty. With a little help from the Fed this is going to be awfully good next year," Kudlow said. "We'll get at least half a point more GDP in 2020."

Kudlow said the Phase One Deal with China alone would boost American exports by $200 billion over the next two years.

Kudlow confirmed that the deal, expected to be signed in early January upon its translation into Chinese, was "done, absolutely completed".

He added that Phase One implementation would set the tone of future talks on Phase Two.

"Phase Two and its outcome will depend in some way on the success of Phase One. The two are going to be linked," he said. "If we are moving along and the commitments are being kept on Phase One, I believe that will make Phase Two that much more cooperative and easier to get done."

The deal has halted the bilateral trade war, with both sides agreeing to suspend tariff hikes planned for December 15. As part of the agreement, China said the United States agreed to phase out existing tariffs on Chinese goods. The US Trade Representative Office said in a statement that the United States agreed to adjust existing tariffs on Chinese goods significantly, but would be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

