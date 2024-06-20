New UAF sugarcane varieties suitable for cultivation during April, May: Dr Sarwar

Two GM sugarcane varieties developed by University of Agriculture Fairlead (UAF), in addition to engineered traits of top-borer resistance and herbicide (glufosinate, Basta) tolerance, are carrying numerous superior traits like input-responsiveness, high-number of millable canes, high sugar recovery and early maturing making it suitable for plantation in the months of April and May after harvesting wheat, said Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF and developer of GM sugarcane varieties Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Two GM sugarcane varieties developed by University of Agriculture Fairlead (UAF), in addition to engineered traits of top-borer resistance and herbicide (glufosinate, Basta) tolerance, are carrying numerous superior traits like input-responsiveness, high-number of millable canes, high sugar recovery and early maturing making it suitable for plantation in the months of April and May after harvesting wheat, said Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF and developer of GM sugarcane varieties Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

In the last week, The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Pakistan under the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), in its 34th meeting chaired by the Director General of the EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, approved two GM sugarcane varieties; herbicide (glufosinate)-tolerant (CABB-HTS) and insect (top borer)-resistant (CABB-IRS) developed by UAF.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah, and many other scientists at the meeting congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan (Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture, UAF) and his team for developing these varieties and considered it a landmark achievement in GM sector worldwide.

Experts believe that the approval of these two GM sugarcane varieties by the Technical Advisory Committee in Pakistan is a significant development for the country's agriculture sector. The engineering of the sugarcane genome resulted in the development of these varieties with no toxins in juice, jaggery and jaggery powder.

The rigorous evaluation process, which included field trials, molecular analyses, consumer surveys, and toxicological experiments, ensures that the sugarcane is safe for human consumption and the environment.

They believe that the introduction of insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant traits is expected to increase yield, reduce weedicide use, and zero usage of insecticide will benefit farmers and the industry. This decision demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to embracing technology and innovation in agriculture, and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad's research efforts are commendable, and the decision made by the TAC is appreciable.

It is worth mentioning here that sugarcane borer-resistant varieties have been approved for commercialization in Brazil in 2017 (https://www.isaaa.org/kc/cropbiotechupdate/article/default.asp?ID=15510), and these are saving 1.52 billion USD annually since it has covered 15% area under its cultivation.

These Brazilian GM sugarcane varieties that are resistant to borers (insects) have also been approved for cultivation in China in 2023 (https://gm.agbioinvestor.com/news/china-approves-ctc-gm-sugarcane-varieties). UAF varieties with superior traits are second in the world, and first in Pakistan that are approved and recommended for commercial cultivation across Pakistan. The scientists and progressive farmers are considering these traits as a game changer.