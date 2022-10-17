New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country's economy, proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, to stabilize the economic situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country's economy, proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, to stabilize the economic situation.

"Firstly, we will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan (of the economy) three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation," Hunt said in an emergency statement.

The new chancellor reiterated the government's intention to raise corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, previously proposed under Boris Johnson's government and repealed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and keep the basic rate of income tax at 20%.

These measures will raise about 32 billion Pounds ($36 billion) annually.

In addition, Hunt announced changes in the energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year for the next two years, proposed by Truss. This program will be valid only until April 2023 due to the heavy burden on the state budget.

Among other things, the chancellor reversed the introduction of a new VAT-free shopping scheme for overseas visitors to the United Kingdom.

Kwarteng announced his resignation from the post of the chancellor on Friday after reports leaked that he had been fired over a controversial tax cuts plan, which triggered a negative reaction from both markets and the general public.