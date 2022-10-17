UrduPoint.com

New UK Chancellor Of Exchequer Reverses Almost All Predecessor's Economic Growth Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Reverses Almost All Predecessor's Economic Growth Plan

New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country's economy, proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, to stabilize the economic situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country's economy, proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, to stabilize the economic situation.

"Firstly, we will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan (of the economy) three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation," Hunt said in an emergency statement.

The new chancellor reiterated the government's intention to raise corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, previously proposed under Boris Johnson's government and repealed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and keep the basic rate of income tax at 20%.

These measures will raise about 32 billion Pounds ($36 billion) annually.

In addition, Hunt announced changes in the energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year for the next two years, proposed by Truss. This program will be valid only until April 2023 due to the heavy burden on the state budget.

Among other things, the chancellor reversed the introduction of a new VAT-free shopping scheme for overseas visitors to the United Kingdom.

Kwarteng announced his resignation from the post of the chancellor on Friday after reports leaked that he had been fired over a controversial tax cuts plan, which triggered a negative reaction from both markets and the general public.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Price United Kingdom April Market Post All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for dev ..

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for development of Balochistan: Ali A ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable ..

Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat

2 minutes ago
 SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys Sch ..

SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022

2 minutes ago
 Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaz ..

Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaza sealed

2 minutes ago
 Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - ..

Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - Charity

2 minutes ago
 Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.