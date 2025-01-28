Open Menu

New Update For Property Buyers In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:47 PM

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

Federal Board of Revenue makes it mandatory to declare income in income tax returns for purchasing property worth more than Rs10million

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2025) A new update for those who want to buy property as declaring income in income tax returns has now become mandatory to buy property worth more than Rs10million.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Langrial made it mandatory to declare income in income tax returns for purchasing property worth more than Rs10 million.

While addressing the National Assembly’s Sub-Committee on Finance, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial stated that an individual who has declared an income of Rs13 million could purchase a single plot.

He further added that for additional property purchases, the individuals must declare more income in their tax returns.

The FBR chairman highlighted the concerns over undisclosed wealth, adding that a significant portion of unreported money is being invested in the real estate sector, and the top 2.5 percent of high-value property buyers are the Primary focus of this regulation.

