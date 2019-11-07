New US Gas Pipelines Add up to 17Bln Cubic Feet of Daily Capacity in 2019 - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New US natural gas pipelines are expected to boost shipments to Mexico and to liquefaction export terminals on the Gulf Coast by 16 to 17 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) this year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday

"Of the 134 active natural gas pipeline projects the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) tracks, 46 have entered or are expected to enter service in 2019," the report said. "These projects will increase deliveries by pipeline to Mexico or to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the Gulf Coast region.

More than 40 percent the new pipeline capacity � 7.2 Bcf/d � delivers natural gas to locations within the south-central region of the United States, the report said.

Many of the pipeline projects will provide additional takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin in western Texas or enable additional Permian natural gas production to reach the interstate pipeline system, the report added.

The Appalachian Basin in the northeastern US also added capacity, much of which resulted from pipeline projects originally slated for completion in 2018 coming on line this year, according to the report.