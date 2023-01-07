New US House Speaker McCarthy Says Committed to Stop 'Wasteful' Washington Spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) New US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday that he was committed to stop "wasteful" Washington spending and the rising national debt.

McCarthy received 216 votes to win the House speakership after 15 rounds of votes this week to rally a majority of Republicans shortly after midnight Saturday.

"There is nothing more important than making it possible for American families to live and enjoy the lives they deserve. That is why we commit to stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing and stop the rising national debt," he said at the House session.