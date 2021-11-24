UrduPoint.com

New US Jobless Aid Claims Drop Below Pre-pandemic Level: Govt

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

New US jobless aid claims drop below pre-pandemic level: govt

In a milestone in the US economy's recovery from the pandemic, the government said Wednesday new claims for unemployment benefits have fallen below their level before Covid-19 struck and caused mass layoffs

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :In a milestone in the US economy's recovery from the pandemic, the government said Wednesday new claims for unemployment benefits have fallen below their level before Covid-19 struck and caused mass layoffs.

The Labor Department said 199,000 new filings for aid were made in the week ending November 20, taking the closely watched indicator of labor market health significantly below where it was on March 14, 2020, the last week before unemployment surged as the virus spread.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March November 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Putin urges Russia to get Covid jabs, no mandatory ..

Putin urges Russia to get Covid jabs, no mandatory vaccines

33 seconds ago
 250 kanal of land purchased for Central Jail Swat: ..

250 kanal of land purchased for Central Jail Swat: CM's aide

35 seconds ago
 Moscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal

Moscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal

37 seconds ago
 National Assembly body on law condemns lawyers for ..

National Assembly body on law condemns lawyers for torturing female litigant

39 seconds ago
 Railways improving 'customer service' with help of ..

Railways improving 'customer service' with help of local, int'l suppliers: Azam ..

4 minutes ago
 91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.