New US jobless aid claims drop below pre-pandemic level: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :In a milestone in the US economy's recovery from the pandemic, the government said Wednesday new claims for unemployment benefits have fallen below their level before Covid-19 struck and caused mass layoffs.

The Labor Department said 199,000 new filings for aid were made in the week ending November 20, taking the closely watched indicator of labor market health significantly below where it was on March 14, 2020, the last week before unemployment surged as the virus spread.