UrduPoint.com

New US Jobless Claims Again Drop To 1969 Levels

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

New filings for US unemployment aid dropped sharply last week, bringing them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the government said Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :New filings for US unemployment aid dropped sharply last week, bringing them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the government said Thursday.

The Labor Department said 184,000 new seasonally adjusted claims for jobless aid were made last week, much less than expected and 43,000 less than the previous week's level.

That brought the closely watched metric of layoffs in the world's largest economy to a level not seen since the week of September 6, 1969, the second time in three weeks it has hit a low from that year.

Jobless claims have now dropped below their level before the Covid-19 pandemic, after spiking into the millions as businesses closed and laid off staff in March 2020, then recovering throughout much of this year as vaccines allowed normal business to resume.

"A correction next week seems likely, but the trend in claims clearly is falling rapidly, reflecting the extreme tightness of the labor market and the rebound in GDP growth now underway," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"It's very risky for firms to let go staff unless they have no other choice, because re-hiring people later will be difficult and likely expensive."The data also showed a drop of more than 350,000 in the number of people receiving unemployment aid under all government programs, to just over 1.9 million as of the week ended November 20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business March September November 2020 Market All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

10 seconds ago
 Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Feder ..

Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis ..

11 seconds ago
 Four Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks - ..

Four Arrested in Denmark For Intelligence Leaks - Danish Security Service

12 seconds ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on im ..

Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on impressive election victory

14 seconds ago
 Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against ..

EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against 10 DRC Officials for Another Y ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.