UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Drop Amid Fears Of Throttled Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

New US jobless claims drop amid fears of throttled recovery

New claims for unemployment benefits have dropped below one million in the United States for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, though quirks in the data may account for the decline

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :New claims for unemployment benefits have dropped below one million in the United States for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, though quirks in the data may account for the decline.

The Labor Department reported 881,000 new filings for aid in the week ended August 29, but the report is the first to use a new seasonal adjustment formula, which analysts say may account for much of the week-on-week drop.

Nonetheless, the result was better than expected. The data showed the insured unemployment rate fell 0.8 points to 9.1 percent with 13.3 million people receiving benefits in the week ended August 22, the latest for which data was available.

However, using non-seasonally adjusted data, initial claims actually increased to 1.6 million from 1.4 million the week prior, including 759,482 people who filed last week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) aimed at those not normally eligible for such aid.

No matter how interpreted, the result was worse than any single week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, reflecting the ongoing damage from business shutdowns that began in the US earlier this year to stem what became the world's worst coronavirus outbreak.

"The fact that we still have all these people in the system looking for benefits just shows we have a large number of people not attaching to the labor force," William Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO trade union federation told AFP. "We're looking at long-term unemployment as a huge issue." - No help yet - Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world's largest economy, but states' efforts to reopen as well as the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package has been credited with spurring some rehiring.

Key provisions of that law, such as an extra $600 per-week in payments to the unemployed and a program of loans and grants to keep small businesses afloat, expired in recent weeks, and lawmakers in Congress have not been able to reach an agreement with the White House on an extension, despite lengthy negotiations.

In an analysis, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said there were signs in the claims data that the very tentative recovery was already waning.

The total number of people receiving aid as of August 15 was 29.2 million, an increase of nearly 2.2 million from the week before that was driven mostly by new claims filed under the PUA.

And the drop in insured unemployment may also be indicative of people who have been receiving benefits for so long, they have exhausted their allotment.

"The labor market remains exposed to weak demand and virus containment restrictions -- especially service sector employment -- which are resulting in permanent job losses that will have implications for the pace of recovery going forward," Farooqi said.

- Mixed data elsewhere - Separate Commerce Department data released Thursday showed the trade gap jumping to $63.6 billion in July on a surge in US imports, much more than economists had expected.

The 19 percent jump in the deficit from June came despite American exports rising as well, as firms continue to recover from trade disruptions brought about by border closures and business shutdown orders brought on by the pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management also reported slowing growth in the non-manufacturing sector, with its services index still expanding but slipping 1.2 points to 56.9 percent.

Despite the stumble in the pace of growth, the survey's chair Anthony Nieves told reporters "all signs indicate unless we have a derailment in the next few months, that we will continue to see this growth going forward."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Business White House Job United States May June July August Border Congress Market Commerce All From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

September 6: a day of renewal of pledge: Fayaz ul ..

2 seconds ago

US Election Officer Warns Americans Against Double ..

3 seconds ago

Merit essential for improving of sectors performan ..

3 minutes ago

Gang busted, ring leader among three held

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's security forces will continue defending ..

3 minutes ago

Chile Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Catastr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.