New US jobless claims drop more than expected to 881,000

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The United States saw 881,000 new jobless filings in the week ended August 29, the Labor Department said Thursday, the second time the metric has dropped below one million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data was better than expected, and also saw the insured unemployment rate drop 0.8 points to 9.1 percent in the week ended August 22.