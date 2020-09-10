UrduPoint.com
New US Jobless Claims Flat At 884,000: Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Another 884,000 US workers filed new applications for jobless benefits in the most recent week, unchanged from the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

New claims have generally decreased since surging in March at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, however the data for the week ended September 5 was still worse than the global financial crisis and included a notable increase in people making claims under a pandemic program for workers not normally eligible for benefits.

