New US jobless claims nearly flat at 1.3 mn

New claims for US unemployment benefits were at 1.3 million last week, barely changed from a week prior as the world's largest economy faces a renewed assault by the coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :New claims for US unemployment benefits were at 1.3 million last week, barely changed from a week prior as the world's largest economy faces a renewed assault by the coronavirus.

An additional 928,488 people in 47 states made initial claims for benefits under a special program for workers affected by the pandemic.

However, in the week ended July 4 the insured unemployment rate dropped 0.3 points to 11.9 percent -- meaning some people may have returned to work.