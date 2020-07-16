UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Nearly Flat At 1.3 Mn

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:56 PM

New US jobless claims nearly flat at 1.3 mn

New claims for US unemployment benefits were at 1.3 million last week, barely changed from a week prior as the world's largest economy faces a renewed assault by the coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :New claims for US unemployment benefits were at 1.3 million last week, barely changed from a week prior as the world's largest economy faces a renewed assault by the coronavirus.

An additional 928,488 people in 47 states made initial claims for benefits under a special program for workers affected by the pandemic.

However, in the week ended July 4 the insured unemployment rate dropped 0.3 points to 11.9 percent -- meaning some people may have returned to work.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World May July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

2 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.