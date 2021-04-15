UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions To Target Russian Sovereign Debt - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

New US Sanctions to Target Russian Sovereign Debt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) New US sanctions against Moscow will target the national sovereign debt of Russia, The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Joe Biden will expand the current bans for US banks on trading operations with the Russian government debt.

On late Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the US would impose sanctions against 12 Russians and 20 entities over the alleged election meddling and the SolarWinds cyberattacks. The US is also expected to expel 10 Russian diplomats from the country.

