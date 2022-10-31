UrduPoint.com

New Wheat Support Price To Be Fixed In Next Cabinet Meeting: Syed Naveed Qamar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said that the new wheat support price will be fixed after a discussion in the next Cabinet meeting

He said that the federal government earlier had set the wheat support price at Rs 3,000 and the summary was taken back after Pakistan People's Party's suggestion.

While addressing a joint press conference with Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman here at the State Life Building, Naveed Qamar said that most of the agriculture land was not good for crops after the recent floods but some area of the land, which could be used for crops, would be utilized.

He said that the Sindh government had already announced Rs 4,000 wheat support price and the federal government would also announce such attractive price for the farmers.

The Commerce Minister said that the farmers should be sensitized to grow wheat crops in their lands, instead of growing other cash crops, for meeting the demand. This would help in not importing wheat in Dollars and food security crisis.

He said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had also announced a Kisan Package to facilitate the farmers. He said people were dying due to floods and Imran Khan was seeking chair.

Replying to a question, he said the appointment of the Army Chief was sole privilege of the Prime Minister.

He said steps had been taken to continue routine government and commercial activities in Islamabad in view of PTI's long march.

Answeing a question, he said that the government would not come under pressure of long march.

Addressing the press conference, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the present government was paying attention to provide relief to the farmers.

She said that 80 to 82 percent crops had been damaged due to rains and floods. 4410 million acres of land had been destroyed in the country and the country needed Rs 854 billions to reconstruct this sector, she added.

Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been affected more in the floods, she said adding that the government was paying heed on the rehabilitation process and rebuilding the damaged areas.

She said the complete economic loss related to the aforesaid sector was approximately over $9 billions.

Sherry expressed her giref over the death of female journalist Sadaf Naeem and offered her condolences to the bereaved family. She said that the brave female journalist lost her life due to running container, which must be stopped to avoid any accident while going up and coming down from the container and for the safety of the participants.

Replying to a question, she said that PTI changed its version repeatedly and did not stand on its viewpoint.

