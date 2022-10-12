New wood unit goes operational in Ghazi Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak inaugurated wood unit in Ghazi Economic Zone (GEZ).

Member board of Directors (BoD) KP-EZDMC, Tayyab Swati and Chief Zone Management, Fakhare Alam Sahibzada also accompanied the CEO on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Ideal Wood Industry established with the total investment of Rs.40 million will generate 70 employments.

Ghazi Economic Zone is strategically located near the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M1) i.e. 15 kilometers from Chach/ Hazro Interchange.