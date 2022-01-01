New year to bring happiness to people: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal while expressing good wishes for the people on new year said that the year 2022 will bring happiness to the nation - new investment will come in the province - new industries will be started and people will get jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal while expressing good wishes for the people on new year said that the year 2022 will bring happiness to the nation - new investment will come in the province - new industries will be started and people will get jobs.

Giving an overview of the measures taken by provincial government here to media, the minister said that the Punjab government fully participated in the Dubai Expo, 17 MoUs were signed with domestic and foreign investment companies during the international business conference. These new agreements will bring investment of Rs. 45 billion.

During last year's Ramadan, the fruits of Ramadan package worth billions of rupees were delivered to the common man through 313 Ramadan bazaars. Relief was given to the people through 337 Sahulat bazaars and 32 model bazaars.

The supply of imported sugar at the rate of Rs. 90 per kg has been ensured to the consumers. Registration and examination fee of special children in private and public technical institutes were abolished.

Special technology zones planned to be set up in nine divisions of Punjab. The first special technology zone will be established in TEVTA Secretariat.

He said that digital system has been introduced to streamline technical education. Under this digital system, online registration of private and government technical institutes in Punjab Skill Development Authority is underway.

On job training facility was provided to youth by implementing Punjab Apprenticeship Act 2021. This will also provide better economic opportunities to the youth.

Under the Punjab Rozgaar Scheme, easy loans worth over Rs. 45 crore were given to 800 persons in a year. 16 NOCs were issued for setting up new cement factories in the province.

A help desk has been set up in Punjab Small Industries Corporation to facilitate investors for the registration of their company or organization.

Chief Minister Facilitation Center has also been set up for the convenience of investors. Online portal will help consumers to lodge a complaint with the concerned Consumer Court/District Protection Consumer Council through mobile application sitting at home on substandard products and substandard services.

Provincial Minister said that the journey of serving the people will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.