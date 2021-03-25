New York Attorney General Says Banks Can Not Seize COVID-19 Relief Money to Settle Debt

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) New York Attorney-General Letitia James said on Wednesday that banks, creditors and debt collection agencies cannot seize COVID-19 relief money that residents had received from the government and would hold them accountable if they engage in such practices.

"We are once again making it clear that New York state banks, creditors and debt collectors cannot seize emergency stimulus payments under the American Rescue Plan," James said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Any institution that violates this guidance will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"

James' comments came after the US Treasury Department began sending out last week relief checks for $1,400 per person to eligible residents under the American Rescue Plan, which was the centerpiece of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this month.

Since the coronavirus outbreak a year ago, creditors, including landlords, across the United States have been prevented from making collections on borrowings, rent and mortgage by the Federal and state governments under emergency pandemic rules.