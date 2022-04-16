New York auto show makes comeback featuring EVs

UrduPoint.com

The New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) staged a comeback and opened to the general public on Friday after two years of interruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The NYIAS, which dates back to 1900, scales down the exhibition area in 2022 but highlights new electric vehicles (EVs) from home and abroad.

The NYIAS, which dates back to 1900, scales down the exhibition area in 2022 but highlights new electric vehicles (EVs) from home and abroad.

"Electrification of personal transportation has come to the United States. It is a shift that is well underway. There are more than 70 electrified models on the market - expected to grow to 130 models by 2025," said John Bozzella, president and chief executive officer of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

The auto show has a 250,000-square foot indoor test track to test various EVs.

California-based start-up INDI EV opened up reservations for INDI ONE EV at the auto show.

Chrysler, a family brand of sedans and minivans, unveiled the Graphite version of all-electric concept car Airflow with up to 400-mile range and fast-charging functionality.

