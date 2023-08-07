Open Menu

New York Drives Towards First US Congestion Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:59 PM

New York drives towards first US congestion charge

New York wants to introduce car-loving America's first congestion charge, but the move faces fierce opposition -- including from the city's famous yellow taxis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):New York wants to introduce car-loving America's first congestion charge, but the move faces fierce opposition -- including from the city's famous yellow taxis.

The plan, similar to pricing long in place in London and Singapore, aims to improve air quality in the Big Apple by easing Manhattan's traffic-choked streets.

It also seeks to raise much-needed revenue to upgrade a creaking subway system that is used by around four million New Yorkers every day.

The scheme, slated to start next year, is being challenged in court, highlighting the difficulty of levying drivers in a country where the car is king.

Officials insist the toll will help the environment by reducing pollution, and make the city that never sleeps more efficient by speeding up travel times.

"Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity," said John McCarthy, a spokesman for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The plan would charge drivers for venturing below 60th Street in Manhattan, an area that encompasses the business districts of Midtown and Wall Street.

The MTA has not yet set rates but is considering charging $23 during rush hour and $17 for off-peak times.

Taxi driver Wein Chin worries that the charge, which cabbies would pass on to customers, will mean fewer fares.

He earns around $300 to $400 a week and is already struggling to pay off a $170,000 loan he owes for his taxi permit.

"I don't know that I could survive, paying the mortgage, supporting a family," the 55-year-old, who moved to the United States from Myanmar in 1987, told AFP.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a union representing 21,000 cabbies, estimates the levy could see drivers lose $8,000 a year in income.

Members have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand they be exempted from the toll.

The union's president, Bhairavi Desai, said the charge could sound the death knell for some drivers already hammered in recent years by a surge of Uber drivers and the pandemic.

"There are only so many ashes that the phoenix can rise out of," she told AFP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business Driver Car London Singapore Manhattan Alliance Phoenix New York Myanmar United States Apple Family From Uber Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

17 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

20 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

20 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

25 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

6 minutes ago
Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC to hear PTI chief's plea for shifting from Att ..

IHC to hear PTI chief's plea for shifting from Attock to Adiala Jail on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 German man held in France after wife freed from 12 ..

German man held in France after wife freed from 12 years captivity: police

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

25 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

46 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business