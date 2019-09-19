New York Fed Injects $75 Bn Into US Money Market
Thu 19th September 2019
The New York Federal Reserve Bank intervened in US financial markets Wednesday for a second day, injecting US $ 75 billion into money markets to keep interest rates in line with the central bank's target range, the bank said in a statement
Unlike the so-called repo operation on Tuesday, when only US $ 53 billion of the offered amount was used, on Wednesday the New York Fed received US $80 billion in requests for the US $75 billion offered.