New York Fed Injects $75 Bn Into US Money Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:09 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The New York Federal Reserve Bank intervened in US financial markets Wednesday for a second day, injecting US $ 75 billion into money markets to keep interest rates in line with the central bank's target range, the bank said in a statement.

Unlike the so-called repo operation on Tuesday, when only US $ 53 billion of the offered amount was used, on Wednesday the New York Fed received US $80 billion in requests for the US $75 billion offered.

