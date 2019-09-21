UrduPoint.com
New York Fed Injects Another $75 Bn Into Money Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:13 AM

For a fourth day in a row, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday injected billions of dollars into US money markets to preserve the Fed's control over short-term interest rates

For a fourth day in a row, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday injected billions of dollars into US money markets to preserve the Fed's control over short-term interest rates.

However, in a sign a cash shortage could be easing, the New York Fed said the demand for liquidity on Friday did not exceed the $75 billion officials had offered, as it on two prior days.

Banks have struggled in recent days to find the cash needed to meet reserve requirements which has pushed up short-term borrowing rates.

