New York Fed injects another $75 bn into money markets

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):For a fourth day in a row, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday injected billions of dollars into US money markets to preserve the Fed's control over short-term interest rates.

However, in a sign a cash shortage could be easing, the New York Fed said the demand for liquidity on Friday did not exceed the $75 billion officials had offered, as it on two prior days.

Banks have struggled in recent days to find the cash needed to meet reserve requirements which has pushed up short-term borrowing rates.