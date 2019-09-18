New York Fed steps into market to move interest rates

For the first time in more than a decade, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Tuesday it was pumping billions of dollars into financial markets to keep short-term interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's target range

The operations -- one early Tuesday and another scheduled for Wednesday morning -- came on the eve of a Fed decision that economists widely expect will result in a lower target range.

The target range influences the cost of borrowing across the financial system.

Analysts said earlier Tuesday the first operation appeared to have been successful.

The New York fed authorized $75 billion in repurchase agreements -- known as "repos" -- in an effort to keep the Fed's benchmark lending rate "within the target range of 2 to 2-1/4 percent.

" The New York Fed conducts regular market operations with government securities dealers as a way of implementing the policy set by the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

But on Tuesday, as demand for cash rose amid falling bank reserves, the rate had moved to the top of the current range.

Bids in the short-term financing markets on Tuesday hit as high as five percent, well above the current 2-1/4 percent upper bound of the Fed's target range, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing traders.