UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Fed Steps Into Market To Move Interest Rates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:17 AM

New York Fed steps into market to move interest rates

For the first time in more than a decade, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Tuesday it was pumping billions of dollars into financial markets to keep short-term interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's target range

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):For the first time in more than a decade, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Tuesday it was pumping billions of dollars into financial markets to keep short-term interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's target range.

The operations -- one early Tuesday and another scheduled for Wednesday morning -- came on the eve of a Fed decision that economists widely expect will result in a lower target range.

The target range influences the cost of borrowing across the financial system.

Analysts said earlier Tuesday the first operation appeared to have been successful.

The New York fed authorized $75 billion in repurchase agreements -- known as "repos" -- in an effort to keep the Fed's benchmark lending rate "within the target range of 2 to 2-1/4 percent.

" The New York Fed conducts regular market operations with government securities dealers as a way of implementing the policy set by the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

But on Tuesday, as demand for cash rose amid falling bank reserves, the rate had moved to the top of the current range.

Bids in the short-term financing markets on Tuesday hit as high as five percent, well above the current 2-1/4 percent upper bound of the Fed's target range, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank New York Market Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

One third Pakistanis (34%) believe that China will ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

54 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 September 201 ..

1 hour ago

National cricket team training camp begins in Laho ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US Fed decision

3 minutes ago

US Fed signals rate cut as market odds fluctuate

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.