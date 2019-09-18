New York Fed to inject $75 bn to control US interest rates

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday it will intervene in financial markets a second time on Wednesday morning to keep interest rates in line with the central bank's target

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Fed had announced its first operation in more than a decade to inject up to $75 billion into money markets and keep short-term interest rates from rising too high.