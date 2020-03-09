UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Fed To Inject At Least $150bn Daily To Financial Markets

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

New York Fed to inject at least $150bn daily to financial markets

The New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Monday it will increase its daily injections of cash into financial markets by $50 billion to $150 billion as a protective step amid the coronavirus epidemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Monday it will increase its daily injections of cash into financial markets by $50 billion to $150 billion as a protective step amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The increase "should help support smooth functioning of funding markets as market participants implement business resiliency plans in response to the coronavirus," the New York Fed said in a statement.

The Fed uses the money market to keep the central bank's policy interest rate -- the federal funds rate -- in line with the desired range.

The Fed made an emergency rate cut last week of a half point, lowering the range to 1.0-1.25 percent to boost confidence in the face of increasing concerns the spread of COVID-19 could impact the US and global economies.

The move increases daily repurchase agreements or repos, and in addition, the bank will more than double the two-week repos to $45 billion.

The New York Fed said "these adjustments are intended to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation." Financial institutions use money markets to borrow for very short periods, from one day to a year, a crucial function to keep the gears of the economy running.

In so-called repurchase or "repo" agreements, banks borrow by putting up assets like Treasury notes as collateral and then repay the loans with interest the following day.

This lets them replenish the cash holdings they keep at the central bank whenever the amount falls below the required minimum set by the Fed.

The New York Fed last September had to step in to add liquidity to the markets when overnight interest rates began rising due to an apparent concern over lack of liquidity. It was the first time in a decade the move was called for.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank New York Money September Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

35 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

10 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

10 minutes ago

US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During C ..

10 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Swells to 71 ..

10 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.