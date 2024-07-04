New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Meets Minister For Commerce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A high-level delegation led by Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly Phil Ramos on Thursday met with Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to explore the avenues for enhancing mutual trade interests between the two regions.
The meeting emphasized several key areas of collaboration, including the establishment of a Sister State relationship between New York and various Pakistani provinces, which would bolster cooperation in trade, health and education sectors.
Both sides also discussed the potential signing of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to formalize and improve trade relations, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Jam Kamal highlighted the importance of multi-level connectivity, people to people, business to business and government to government to enhance bilateral relations. He said that 60 percent of Pakistan's population was youth with significant potential, especially in nursing and healthcare sectors, which could be tapped into with proper guidance and road maps.
Jam Kamal mentioned that Pakistan dominated the textile sector and highlighted the recent participation of Pakistani companies in international exhibitions such as the travel and Adventure Show and the Texworld New York.
He shared that a Pakistani pavilion would be set up at the Summer Fancy food Show 2025, further strengthening trade ties.
He also pointed out the significant potential for collaboration around the FIFA Soccer World Cup 2026, given that Pakistan supplies 70 percent of the world’s soccer balls.
Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos praised the Pakistani community in the US, acknowledging their large numbers and contributions and expressed admiration for the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people and emphasized the need for strong educational foundations and people-to-people contacts to overcome barriers and foster closer ties between the two nations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) said that the Pakistani community was keen to invest in their homeland and called for government facilitation and cooperation to support this initiative.
