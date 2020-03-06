UrduPoint.com
New York State Confirms 33 Coronavirus Cases, Expects More - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

New York State Confirms 33 Coronavirus Cases, Expects More - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) New York confirmed eleven new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 33, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"There are now 33 confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS - 11 new positive tests since yesterday," Cuomo announced via Twitter on Friday.

"As we do more tests, the number of positive cases will rise, as we are seeing."

All new cases have been traced to the same source, he added.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,400 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, including 240 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. Thirteen Americans died in the state of Washington, one in California.

