UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Air Transport Industry Hit Hardest By COVID-19: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:56 PM

New Zealand air transport industry hit hardest by COVID-19: report

The air transport industry in New Zealand employed 35 percent fewer people in February 2021 compared with February 2020, when the COVID-19-related travel restrictions were not yet in place, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The air transport industry in New Zealand employed 35 percent fewer people in February 2021 compared with February 2020, when the COVID-19-related travel restrictions were not yet in place, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

This was the biggest percentage drop in employment for any industry at subdivision level in the year to February 2021.

"The country's international borders remained closed for quarantine-free travel for most of this period, while domestic air travel was severely affected by lockdowns, regional travel restrictions, and the lack of international tourists," statistical business register manager Stuart Pitts said.

At February 2021, there were 370 enterprises engaged in air transport --a drop of 10 from February 2020.

The total number of enterprises in New Zealand edged up 0.5 percent to 562,520 during the year to February 2021, while the number of employees fell 0.4 percent to 2.31 million.

"Though the overall business counts moved within a narrow range, there was a wide variation in how different industries fared over the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic," Pitts said.

Transport was one of the worst-affected industries, particularly in terms of the number of people employed.

In February 2021, the industry subdivision "other transport," which includes the scenic and sightseeing transport industry, had 32.4 percent fewer employees than in February 2020.

The number of enterprises engaged in road transport was down 10.1 percent during the year. Within road transport, road passenger transport was particularly affected with enterprise and employee numbers declining by 22.1 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively.

Businesses in the accommodation industry also bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accommodation providers in New Zealand employed 26,700 people in February 2021 -- a 23.5 percent drop from the previous year.

The gambling activities industry was also badly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, with 5.0 percent fewer enterprises and 24.6 percent fewer employees in February 2021 compared with February 2020.

Construction was at the forefront of industries that went against this declining trend.

The building construction industry had 6.4 percent more enterprises and 6.5 percent more employees in February 2021 than in February 2020.

The construction services industry, which includes services such as site preparation, plumbing, electrical and landscaping, had 3.9 percent more enterprises and 6 percent more employees than in February 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Road Enterprise SITE February 2020 From Industry Million Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily Covid cases, deaths

Russia reports record daily Covid cases, deaths

35 seconds ago
 Over 2.254 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.254 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

39 seconds ago
 National Throwball C'ship from Nov 21

National Throwball C'ship from Nov 21

13 minutes ago
 NCA announces admissions for under graduate progra ..

NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

13 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provo ..

DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provoke Full-Scale Hostilities in D ..

14 minutes ago
 Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accid ..

Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accident

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.