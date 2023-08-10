Open Menu

New Zealand Central Bank Publishes Stress Test To Assess Banks' Climate Resilience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:19 PM

New Zealand central bank publishes stress test to assess banks' climate resilience

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published the stress test scenario on Thursday to test the ability of the country's largest banks to withstand climate-related challenges

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published the stress test scenario on Thursday to test the ability of the country's largest banks to withstand climate-related challenges.

The stress tests are run each year to assess the banks' resilience, making sure they have enough capital to withstand severe shocks, while being able to continue supporting the economy, said RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby.

In the case of the climate stress test, the main purpose is to improve banks' capability to manage climate-related risks, Hawkesby said.

"Climate change is already impacting the global economy and the risks are expected to intensify," he said, citing the severe weather events in New Zealand's North Island earlier this year as examples of climate change playing out locally.

"Globally, we are seeing the extreme climate crises other countries are dealing with," Hawkesby said.

He said the RBNZ has a role to play in helping the financial industry prepare for the growing physical and transition risks that climate change poses, he said, adding that the climate stress test will indicate how climate risks may play out in the banking sector and help build the capability to manage those risks.

The 2023 scenario, titled "Too Little Too Late," was develop

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Governor Bank May Christian Industry New Zealand

Recent Stories

Martyrs wall inaugurated in Sargodha

Martyrs wall inaugurated in Sargodha

11 minutes ago
 China activates level-IV emergency response agains ..

China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun

11 minutes ago
 CTP issue learner permits to 300,000 citizens in 3 ..

CTP issue learner permits to 300,000 citizens in 35 days

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt approves 762 appointments under decease ..

Sindh govt approves 762 appointments under deceased quota

4 minutes ago
 KP Azam Khan Squash Championship begins

KP Azam Khan Squash Championship begins

4 minutes ago
 Pak team to feature in Asian Volleyball C'ship

Pak team to feature in Asian Volleyball C'ship

5 minutes ago
DIG Hyderabad put security on high alert on occasi ..

DIG Hyderabad put security on high alert on occasion of Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mo ..

UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mother&#039;s passing

36 minutes ago
 S. Korea's forex trading falls in July

S. Korea's forex trading falls in July

2 minutes ago
 S. Korea's economy expected to grow 1.5 pct in 202 ..

S. Korea's economy expected to grow 1.5 pct in 2023: state-run think tank

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 13 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 13 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business