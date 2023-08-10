New Zealand central bank publishes stress test to assess banks' climate resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published the stress test scenario on Thursday to test the ability of the country's largest banks to withstand climate-related challenges

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published the stress test scenario on Thursday to test the ability of the country's largest banks to withstand climate-related challenges.

The stress tests are run each year to assess the banks' resilience, making sure they have enough capital to withstand severe shocks, while being able to continue supporting the economy, said RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby.

In the case of the climate stress test, the main purpose is to improve banks' capability to manage climate-related risks, Hawkesby said.

"Climate change is already impacting the global economy and the risks are expected to intensify," he said, citing the severe weather events in New Zealand's North Island earlier this year as examples of climate change playing out locally.

"Globally, we are seeing the extreme climate crises other countries are dealing with," Hawkesby said.

He said the RBNZ has a role to play in helping the financial industry prepare for the growing physical and transition risks that climate change poses, he said, adding that the climate stress test will indicate how climate risks may play out in the banking sector and help build the capability to manage those risks.

The 2023 scenario, titled "Too Little Too Late," was develop