New Zealand Cybersecurity Service Mobilized Amid Attacks on Stock Exchange - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The New Zealand government has called up its cybersecurity service to help end cyberattacks on the country's largest stock exchange, NZX, Finance Minister Grant Robertson confirmed.

The NZX resumed trading activities on Friday afternoon after four days of outages due to denial-of-service attacks.

The last outage came on Friday morning shortly after trading opened.

"The National Security System has been activated which ensures coordination between the agencies in order to support the NZX," Robertson said in a Friday briefing but refused to comment any further, arguing that NZX was a private company.

According to a statement from the stock exchange, the attacks came from outside of the country.