New Zealand Economy Tips Into Recession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

New Zealand economy tips into recession

New Zealand's economy has fallen into a recession, according to official data released Thursday, with a damaging cyclone fuelling a widespread downturn just months before a national election

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):New Zealand's economy has fallen into a recession, according to official data released Thursday, with a damaging cyclone fuelling a widespread downturn just months before a national election.

Stats NZ signalled the economy had contracted 0.1 percent in the first quarter, after a fall of 0.7 percent at the end of 2022.

Four months before the country goes to the polls, finance minister Grant Robertson admitted that entering recession was "not a surprise".

"We know 2023 is a challenging year as global growth slows, inflation has stayed higher for longer and the impacts of North Island weather events continue to disrupt households and businesses," he added.

January flooding in Auckland and destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in February both weighed on the economy.

The government estimates it will cost up to NZ$15 million (US$9 million) to clean up the damage caused by the extreme weather.

This is New Zealand's first recession since 2020 when the pandemic shuttered borders and choked exports.

With the economy shrinking, inflation running hot at 6.7 percent and an October 14 election approaching, the centre-right opposition was quick to blame the government.

"Red lights are flashing for the New Zealand economy, which has shrunk even while inflation rages on," said opposition finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

Agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services all saw declines.

With an election on the horizon, recent polls suggest the centre-left Labour government faces a tight race against the opposition National Party at ballot booths.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is under growing pressure to boost the contracting economy.

His planned visit to China later this month is aimed at improving trade ties, as almost a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings come from Chinese businesses.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist for Kiwibank, told AFP that New Zealand has gone into recession sooner than analysts expected.

"And we still have a fair amount to go -- we're forecasting contractions for the rest of the year," he added.

Kerr said the onus is on the Reserve Bank "to dig us out" by starting to reverse interest rate hikes, as New Zealanders struggle to make ends meet during a cost-of-living crisis.

"Households are hurting at the moment. Budgets are being affected and stretched," he added.

