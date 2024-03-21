New Zealand Enters Double Dip Recession
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
New Zealand has sunk into its second recession in just 18 months, official data showed Thursday, as wild weather and efforts to tame inflation weighed heavily on the economy
Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) New Zealand has sunk into its second recession in just 18 months, official data showed Thursday, as wild weather and efforts to tame inflation weighed heavily on the economy.
StatsNZ said output shrank 0.1 percent in late 2023, after falling 0.3 the previous quarter. New Zealand also suffered a downturn in late 2022 to early 2023.
A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
This time around, the pain is being felt across the board, with many consumers tightening spending and businesses in multiple sectors trimming costs and holding off on new investments.
Economists and investors pinned most of the blame on the central bank, which has aggressively raised interest rates to slow soaring prices.
But the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and wild weather in the country's north last year also took its toll.
"They lifted interest rates with a very heavy hand. We warned all those that would listen to us that interest rates were going too high, too fast," Jarrod Kerr, chief economist for Kiwibank told AFP.
"We've seen a contraction on the back of it," he added.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's target interest rate was hiked 12 times from mid-2021, from 0.25 percent to the current rate of 5.5 percent.
Interest rate rises are designed to cool the economy and ease inflationary pressures or price bubbles, but they can also slow economic activity as money becomes more costly to borrow.
Recent Stories
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%8 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM18 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed35 minutes ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP56 minutes ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks35 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high23 minutes ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs2 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection23 minutes ago
-
US indices hit records as Fed confirms plan for 2024 rate cuts23 minutes ago
-
Norway central bank leaves rate unchanged16 minutes ago