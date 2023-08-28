WELLINGTON, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings including through cutting back on contractors, in the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury's forecasts.

The government is also reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programs, and taking back underspends, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at a press conference on Monday.

The savings and efficiency exercise will save taxpayers nearly 4 billion NZ Dollars (2.36 billion U.S. dollars) over the forecast period, Robertson said.

The government's published accounts for the 11 months to the end of May showed that tax revenue was more than 2 billion NZ dollars (1.18 billion U.S. dollars) behind where Treasury had forecast it to be at the Budget, the minister said, adding government spending was in line with forecasts during this period.

"We are directing public agencies to cut back on spending on consultants and contractors to pre-COVID levels," he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the press conference these measures are taken to "fight inflation and ensure the government's books return to surplus as soon as possible."