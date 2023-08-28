Open Menu

New Zealand Gov't Tightens Belt, Clamps Down On Spending

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

New Zealand gov't tightens belt, clamps down on spending

WELLINGTON, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings including through cutting back on contractors, in the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury's forecasts.

The government is also reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programs, and taking back underspends, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at a press conference on Monday.

The savings and efficiency exercise will save taxpayers nearly 4 billion NZ Dollars (2.36 billion U.S. dollars) over the forecast period, Robertson said.

The government's published accounts for the 11 months to the end of May showed that tax revenue was more than 2 billion NZ dollars (1.18 billion U.S. dollars) behind where Treasury had forecast it to be at the Budget, the minister said, adding government spending was in line with forecasts during this period.

"We are directing public agencies to cut back on spending on consultants and contractors to pre-COVID levels," he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the press conference these measures are taken to "fight inflation and ensure the government's books return to surplus as soon as possible."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget May Government Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

43 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business