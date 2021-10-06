UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Hikes Rate To 0.5 Pct, Ending Record Low Rate

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record low rate

New Zealand's Monetary Policy Committee agreed on Wednesday to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, ending 18 months at a record low rate

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Monetary Policy Committee agreed on Wednesday to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, ending 18 months at a record low rate.

"It is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment," the committee said in a statement.

The level of global economic activity has continued to recover, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal settings, and rising vaccination rates enabling relaxation of mobility restrictions. While economic uncertainty remains elevated due to the prevalent impact of COVID-19, cost pressures are becoming more persistent and some central banks have started the process of reducing monetary policy stimulus.

New Zealand's public health settings are also evolving as domestic vaccination rates rise. The higher the vaccination rate, the less virus-related disruption there will be to New Zealand's economic activity over the coming years.

"The current COVID-19-related restrictions have not materially changed the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment since the August Statement. Capacity pressures remain evident in the economy, particularly in the labor market. A broad range of economic indicators highlight that the New Zealand economy has been performing strongly in aggregate," the committee said.

While the economy contracted sharply during the recent nationwide health-related lockdown, household and business balance sheet strength, ongoing fiscal policy support, and strong terms of trade provide confidence that economic activity will recover quickly as alert level restrictions ease. Recent economic indicators support this picture.

However, the committee is aware that the latest COVID-19 restrictions have badly affected some businesses in Auckland and a range of service industries more broadly. There will be longer-term implications for economic activity both domestically and internationally from the pandemic.

Headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation is expected to increase above 4 percent in the near term before returning towards the 2 percent midpoint over the medium term. The near-term rise in inflation is accentuated by higher oil prices, rising transport costs and the impact of supply shortfalls. These immediate relative price shocks risk leading to more generalized price rises. At this time, measures of core inflation and medium-term inflation expectations remain close to 2 percent.

The committee noted that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time, with future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil Alert Auckland Price August Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

1 second ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

2 seconds ago
 Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at ..

Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at Herrenknecht Academy in German ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID Fr ..

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Acr ..

17 minutes ago
 Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Dec ..

Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Decision to Form Cabinet With SPD

17 minutes ago
 Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.