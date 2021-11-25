UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imports Continue To Ramp Up As End Of Year Approaches

Thu 25th November 2021

WELLINGTON, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The monthly value of goods imports in October 2021 rose 26 percent from October 2020 to 6.6 billion NZ Dollars (4.54 billion U.S. dollars), New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

There were increases in imports from all of New Zealand's top trading partners, with China making up 27 percent of the total rise, Stats NZ said.

This increase was led by rises in mechanical machinery and equipment, such as turbo jets and laptops, and vehicles, parts, and accessories, it said.

"These rises reflect both a rebound from the low import values in 2020, and an ongoing increase in the quantity and value of imports," international trade manager Alasdair Allen said in a statement.

