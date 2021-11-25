UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imports Continue To Ramp Up As End Of Year Approaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

New Zealand imports continue to ramp up as end of year approaches

The monthly value of goods imports in October 2021 rose 26 percent from October 2020 to 6.6 billion NZ dollars (4.54 billion U.S. dollars), New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The monthly value of goods imports in October 2021 rose 26 percent from October 2020 to 6.6 billion NZ Dollars (4.54 billion U.S. dollars), New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

There were increases in imports from all of New Zealand's top trading partners, with China making up 27 percent of the total rise, Stats NZ said.

This increase was led by rises in mechanical machinery and equipment, such as turbo jets and laptops, and vehicles, parts, and accessories, it said.

"These rises reflect both a rebound from the low import values in 2020, and an ongoing increase in the quantity and value of imports," international trade manager Alasdair Allen said in a statement.

Imports of fertilizers were up 78 percent. There was also a large increase in imports of pharmaceutical products, up 85 percent, led by imports of vaccines, Allen said.

The monthly value of goods exports in October 2021 rose 12 percent from October 2020 to 5.3 billion NZ dollars (3.64 billion U.S. dollars), he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Vehicles Turbo October 2020 All From Top Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging ..

Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging capital

20 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 178 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 178 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

23 seconds ago
 UAEU honours first-prize winners of Brain-Computer ..

UAEU honours first-prize winners of Brain-Computer Interface Designers Hackathon

9 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Ministry Lauds 'New Level' of Mili ..

Chinese Defense Ministry Lauds 'New Level' of Military Cooperation With Russia

24 seconds ago
 AIOU organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

AIOU organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

26 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 975 new COVID-19 cases, 193 more ..

Philippines logs 975 new COVID-19 cases, 193 more deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.