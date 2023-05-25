New Zealand retail activity falls for Q2 in a row

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :New Zealand's total volume of actual retail sales fell 4.1 percent in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the same period of last year, the second quarter in a row, showed figures released by the statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.

This followed a 4 percent fall in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said.

"Decreased volumes in hardware and vehicle retailing helped drive a fall in total retail sales in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter," business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Some of the biggest changes in retail sales volumes between the March 2022 and March 2023 quarters were hardware, building, and garden supplies, which was down 13 percent; food and beverage services, up 14 percent; motor vehicles and parts, down 7.5 percent; and accommodation, up 19 percent, the statistics showed.