New Zealand To Benefit As Trade, Travel Hub Connecting Asia To South America: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

The rapid growth in trade between Asia and South America is opening the door for New Zealand to potentially reap billions in economic benefits as an aviation hub for travel and e-commerce trade, according to an NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) report for the New Zealand China Council (NZCC) released on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The rapid growth in trade between Asia and South America is opening the door for New Zealand to potentially reap billions in economic benefits as an aviation hub for travel and e-commerce trade, according to an NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) report for the New Zealand China Council (NZCC) released on Wednesday.

The Southern Link was proposed by the NZCC in 2019 as a way for New Zealand to capitalize on the growing airborne trade links by making New Zealand a major conduit for the flow of people and goods between Asia and South America.

Transiting via New Zealand offers the shortest air route between many major cities on the two continents, along with time zone advantages and efficient hubbing and servicing.

NZCC executive director Rachel Maidment said the Southern Link places New Zealand in the middle of a global value chain, generating growth in trade, tourism and export opportunities.

"The report identifies direct benefits of 1.87 billion New Zealand Dollars (1.3 billion U.S. dollars) for New Zealand's e-commerce, tourism and education sectors over 10 years, and indirect benefits through new employment and construction of hubbing infrastructure.

