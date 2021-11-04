New Zealanders' views sought on plan to deal with used tyres, large batteries

The New Zealand government is taking the next steps needed to better manage used tyres and large batteries, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say

WELLINGTON, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The New Zealand government is taking the next steps needed to better manage used tyres and large batteries, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say.

"Our plan will see manufacturers, sellers and users taking responsibility for ensuring old tyres and large batteries don't end up in landfills or the environment," Environment Minister David Parker said in a statement on Thursday.

The plan proposes a "product stewardship fee" charged at the time of purchase to cover collection and recycling at the end of a product's life.

The regulated product stewardship schemes will help ensure a more sustainable legacy for future generations by supporting the shift to a low carbon, circular economy, Parker said.

Every year about 6.5 million tyres are imported into New Zealand. When they reach their end of life, only 30 percent are exported, recycled or used for other purposes such as silage weights on the farm. The rest go to landfill or are illegally dumped, causing significant risks of fire and toxic emissions, Parker said.

"The Tyrewise product stewardship scheme, which has now been accredited, gives us the chance to reuse valuable materials and at the same time reduce environmental problems," he said.