New Zealand's Central Bank Explores "digital Cash"
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is exploring a central bank digital currency, which will help enable a money and payments system that is innovative, competitive and contributes to the development of the country's digital economy
The "digital cash" would be a new type of money in addition to banknotes, coins and electronic money in people's bank accounts, RBNZ Director of Money and Cash Ian Woolford said on Wednesday.
"Digital cash would ensure that central bank money is available to all New Zealanders and able to be used digitally," Woolford said, adding it would be the first digital form of New Zealand currency backed by the government and available to the public.
Physical cash in banknotes and coins would still be available, so people would have the option to use either digital or physical cash, he said, adding people need a digital wallet, payment card or phone app to access digital cash, and would not need a commercial bank account to use it.
"Innovations in money and payments are challenging New Zealand's monetary sovereignty," Woolford said, citing crypto assets, distributed ledgers, smart contracts, and digital currencies issued by global technology companies.
