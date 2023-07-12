New Zealand's Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5 percent, putting an end to the consecutive increases and monetary policy tightening over the past 21 months

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):New Zealand's Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5 percent, putting an end to the consecutive increases and monetary policy tightening over the past 21 months.

"The level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure as anticipated and required," said a statement of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

The committee agreed that the OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future, to ensure that consumer price inflation returns to the 1 percent to 3 percent annual target range, while supporting maximum sustainable employment.

In New Zealand, inflation, at an annual rate of 6.7 percent at present, is expected to continue to decline from its peak, it said, adding that both the labor and housing market have returned to more sustainable levels.

More generally, businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services, and weak investment intentions. However, the return of net inward migration continues broadly as anticipated and is assisting to ease labor shortages, and the ongoing recovery in tourism spending is supporting demand, it said.