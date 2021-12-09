New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday that the construction and retail trade industries witnessed the largest sales falls in the September 2021 quarter

WELLINGTON, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday that the construction and retail trade industries witnessed the largest sales falls in the September 2021 quarter.

Most industries in the business financial data release had sales falls over the September 2021 quarter.

These were largely impacted by lockdown measures over August and September, Stats NZ said, adding the construction industry was down 8.9 percent from the June 2021 quarter.

The construction industry, which has seen increasing demand this year, had its first sales decrease since December 2020, business statistics manager Evie Rolinson-Purchase said in a statement.

"The decrease in the September quarter results from lockdown measures coming into place in August, and was most keenly seen in the Auckland region," the manager said.