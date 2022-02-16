UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Labor Productivity Rises 0.5 Pct

February 16, 2022

New Zealand's labor productivity rose 0.5 percent in the year ended March 2021, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand's labor productivity rose 0.5 percent in the year ended March 2021, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

"The rise in labor productivity reflects labor inputs declining by more than the fall in output over the March 2021 year," Ruvani Ratnayake, national accounts industry and production senior manager said in a statement.

Labor productivity measures the quantity of goods and services produced per hour of labor.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated response measures have had a range of impacts on productivity in New Zealand, with different experiences seen across industries, Ratnayake said.

Labor productivity in both the Primary and service industries rose, up 4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in the year ended March 2021. By contrast, labor productivity in goods-producing industries fell 1.4 percent over the same period, statistics showed.

