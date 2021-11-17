UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Producer Prices Increase

Wed 17th November 2021

Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday

In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7 percent.

The increases in prices received and paid by producers in the year ended September 2021 are the largest increases since the years ended March 2009 and December 2008 respectively, business prices delivery manager James Mitchell said in a statement.

In the September 2021 quarter, prices received by producers increased 1.8 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 1.6 percent, Mitchell said.

