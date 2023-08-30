Newly appointed Iranian envoy calls on Planning minister

Newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam paid a courtesy visit to Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam paid a courtesy visit to Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed here on Wednesday.

Chief Economist Dr Nadeem Javaid and Senior Joint Secretary Muazzam Ali also attended the meeting, a news release said.

During the meeting, the both sides discussed various avenues of collaboration between the two nations including bilateral trade, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), cooperation in energy and economic sectors.

Minister Saeed warmly welcomed the envoy and felicitated him on assuming responsibilities as the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides emphasized the need to enhance trade and connectivity between the two nations, expressing a mutual desire to boost the bilateral trade volume.

Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam, during the talks, offered his country's cooperation in the energy sector, acknowledging Pakistan's energy security needs.

Minister Saeed appreciated this gesture and expressed his eagerness to explore opportunities for collaboration in this critical area.

He commended the existing border markets between Pakistan and Iran; and suggested exploring additional areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

The minister also proposed evolving a mechanism to facilitate smoother trade transactions.

The meeting also discussed the eastern and western corridors, with both sides exploring strategies to enhance trade through these channels.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam and Minister Saeed expressing commitment to work closely towards realizing the shared goals of increased trade, connectivity, and cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The potential collaboration in the energy sector was highlighted as a significant step in this direction.