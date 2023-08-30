Open Menu

Newly Appointed Iranian Envoy Calls On Planning Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Newly appointed Iranian envoy calls on Planning minister

Newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam paid a courtesy visit to Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam paid a courtesy visit to Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed here on Wednesday.

Chief Economist Dr Nadeem Javaid and Senior Joint Secretary Muazzam Ali also attended the meeting, a news release said.

During the meeting, the both sides discussed various avenues of collaboration between the two nations including bilateral trade, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), cooperation in energy and economic sectors.

Minister Saeed warmly welcomed the envoy and felicitated him on assuming responsibilities as the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides emphasized the need to enhance trade and connectivity between the two nations, expressing a mutual desire to boost the bilateral trade volume.

Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam, during the talks, offered his country's cooperation in the energy sector, acknowledging Pakistan's energy security needs.

Minister Saeed appreciated this gesture and expressed his eagerness to explore opportunities for collaboration in this critical area.

He commended the existing border markets between Pakistan and Iran; and suggested exploring additional areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

The minister also proposed evolving a mechanism to facilitate smoother trade transactions.

The meeting also discussed the eastern and western corridors, with both sides exploring strategies to enhance trade through these channels.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam and Minister Saeed expressing commitment to work closely towards realizing the shared goals of increased trade, connectivity, and cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The potential collaboration in the energy sector was highlighted as a significant step in this direction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Visit CPEC Border Market

Recent Stories

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

14 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and ..

SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing&#039; workshop

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign M ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in ..

14 minutes ago
 Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

44 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

44 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

46 minutes ago
Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

46 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

54 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

1 hour ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business