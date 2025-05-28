Newly appointed WB Country Director calls on Planning Minister

Newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank for Pakistan Bolorma Amgaabazar called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank for Pakistan Bolorma Amgaabazar called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine also participated in the meeting, a news release said..

Welcoming Amgaabazar, Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the World Bank’s continued partnership and acknowledged Benhassine’s instrumental role in deepening development cooperation during his tenure.

He expressed confidence that this positive trajectory would continue under new WB Country Director Amgaabazar’s leadership, especially under the evolving priorities set forth in Pakistan’s long-term development roadmap.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the government has launched the URAAN Pakistan initiative—a comprehensive and future-oriented development framework designed to position Pakistan as a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He noted that the initiative was rooted in five strategic pillars, known as the 5Es Framework including Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment & Climate Resilience, Energy & Infrastructure, and Equity, Ethics & Empowerment.

"The initiative is focused on smart governance, inclusive growth, and public sector transformation," he added.

“In today’s fast-changing global context, planning must be intelligent and adaptive,” the minister said. “URAAN Pakistan is about creating hope, harnessing innovation, and enabling long-term stability through scenario-based planning and institutional reform.

"

He also reiterated the government’s intent to revive the Pakistan Development Forum later this year aligned with the framework of URAAN Pakistan, as a platform to foster strategic dialogue between the Government of Pakistan and its development partners.

Benhassine welcomed this initiative and suggested timing the forum to align with the World Bank’s business planning calendar.

Discussions during the meeting included the significance of collaborative planning, federal-provincial coordination, and institutional resilience.

The minister underscored the Ministry’s leadership during recent national emergencies, including the 2022 floods and the COVID-19 response.

He highlighted these examples as successful case studies of integrated planning and swift execution—core principles being institutionalized under URAAN Pakistan.

He further informed the delegation that the Planning Ministry was currently leading an extensive consultative process to modernize civil service and improve public sector delivery, aligned with URAAN Pakistan’s emphasis on institutional excellence.

The World Bank team offered continued support in advancing reforms and strengthening implementation capacity, particularly for large-scale infrastructure and social development projects.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the minister extending warm wishes to Ms. Bolorma Amgaabazar for a successful tenure and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the World Bank in pursuit of a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready Pakistan.