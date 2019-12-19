UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Discovered Oil, Gas Wells Start Production In Egypt's Western Desert

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production in Egypt's Western Desert

Egypt said the newly discovered oil and gas wells in the Abu Senan area in the Western Desert started production on Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Egypt said the newly discovered oil and gas wells in the Abu Senan area in the Western Desert started production on Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

"The new wells started today to produce 7,000 barrels of crude oil and 10 million cubic feet of gas per day," according to the statement.

The new oil discovery was made after Borg El-Arab Petroleum and Mineral Company has drilled exploratory oil wells, it added.

Those wells will boost Egypt's oil reserves and production rates, according to the statement.

The ministry reiterated the new discoveries of the Western Desert signaled that the area is still rich of high possibilities of gas and oil findings especially in its deep layers.

The Oil & Gas Year, a yearly book which gathers info on the international energy industry, reported that by the end of 2018, Egypt was gas self-sufficient after 43 crude oil and 18 gas discoveries.

Egypt is now Africa's top non-OPEC oil producers and third largest natural gas producer after Algeria and Nigeria.

According to official statistics in 2019, Egypt's production rate of natural gas reached 7.2 billion cubic meter per day, and 630,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The country's consumption of oil products has been reduced from 39 million tons in 2015-2016 to 31 million tons in 2018-2019 after the government has adopted a new reform program for pricing the oil products.

Egypt's new discoveries led to reduction of Egypt's imports of oil products from 16 to 12 million tons.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Company Oil Algeria Nigeria Gas 2018 2019 From Government Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

19 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

3 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven becomes honor ..

3 minutes ago

District administration to conduct inspection of p ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Alamgir appointed new CEO NPO

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.