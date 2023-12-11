Open Menu

Newly Elected APMTDA Office-bearers Take Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

All Pakistan Millat Tractor Dealers Association (APMTDA) organized oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Ittefaq Group here on Monday

Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group of Companies, Mian Anjum Nisar Vice President SAARC CCI, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and President FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh attended the ceremony.

Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group of Companies, Mian Anjum Nisar Vice President SAARC CCI, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and President FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh attended the ceremony.

Newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Millat Tractor Dealers Association included President Mazhar Abbas, Senior Vice President Abdul Waheed, Vice President Muhammad Naeem, General Secretary Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Giant Secretary Muhammad Umeer Hashmi, Coordination Secretary Yasir Qayyum and Finance Secretary Parvez Akhtar took oath and pledged to utilize their best abilities to resolve the issues being faced by this sector.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that unprecedented win is a reflection of the business community's confidence in their abilities and they will have to work tirelessly. He added that the tractor industry is an important sector of the economy and is closely related to agriculture, in view of which the APMTDA would have to work under a special strategy.

He urged the government to include the revival and development of the tractor industry in its priorities as this sector is not only an important source of revenue for the government but also directly or indirectly employs thousands of people.

He said that the provision of facilities will not only strengthen the tractor industry, but hundreds of other related industries will also be revived.

Zaffar Chaudhry also urged the Federal and provincial governments to fully support the tractor industry to create new employment opportunities and stabilize the economy.

More Stories From Business