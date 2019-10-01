UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Take Over Charge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:09 PM

Newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry take over charge

The outgoing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) handed over the charge to newly elected office bearers here at the chamber's secretariat at a simple but impressive ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The outgoing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) handed over the charge to newly elected office bearers here at the chamber's secretariat at a simple but impressive ceremony.

According to HCSTSI Secretary, the newly elected President Doulat Ram Lohana, Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas and Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji have taken over the charge of their respective posts.

Among others, the HCSTSI Patron in Chief Muhammad Amin Khatri, former Presidents Muhammad Akram Ansari and Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, former Senior Vice Presidents Sikandar Ali Rajput and Saleemuddin Qureshi, former Vice Presidents Muhammad Arif Memon and Rameezuddin Ahmed were also present in the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hyderabad Chamber Industry

Recent Stories

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister takes notices of public pending app ..

2 minutes ago

School children, rickshaw union rally for Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad urges timely completion of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.