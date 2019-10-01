Newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry take over charge

The outgoing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) handed over the charge to newly elected office bearers here at the chamber's secretariat at a simple but impressive ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The outgoing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) handed over the charge to newly elected office bearers here at the chamber 's secretariat at a simple but impressive ceremony.

According to HCSTSI Secretary, the newly elected President Doulat Ram Lohana, Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas and Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji have taken over the charge of their respective posts.

Among others, the HCSTSI Patron in Chief Muhammad Amin Khatri, former Presidents Muhammad Akram Ansari and Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, former Senior Vice Presidents Sikandar Ali Rajput and Saleemuddin Qureshi, former Vice Presidents Muhammad Arif Memon and Rameezuddin Ahmed were also present in the ceremony.