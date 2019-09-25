Newly elected President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry vowed to address issues faced businessmen

Newly elected President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed on Wednesday vowed for making all possible efforts to resolve the key issues of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Newly elected President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed on Wednesday vowed for making all possible efforts to resolve the key issues of business community.

He said that ICCI would be transformed into one of the best chambers of Pakistan.

After the formal announcement of election results of new Office Bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a meeting of Founder Group (FG) was held at Chamber House with its Chairman Zubair Ahmed Malik.

FG members, former Presidents ICCI and a large number of business community attended the meeting.

The meeting took a thorough review of election process and holding of successful elections at ICCI.

He thanked Founder Group and ICCI members for electing him as President of the Capital Chamber and assured them that he would not disappoint them. He said he would run the affairs of Chamber with consultation and announced that after formally taking over charge as President ICCI, he would establish a Members Facilitation Desk at Chamber to address their grievances of members.

Speaking at the occasion, Tahir Abbasi, newly elected Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI said that the promises made with members during the election campaign would be fulfilled and manifesto of Founder Group would be implemented to promote the business interests of members.

He said that Founder Group has never involved in negative politics and always tried to do principled politics.

Addressing the meeting, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Founder Group said that FG has won the elections with big margin which showed the trust of members on its good performance.

He said that ICCI members have rejected the narrative of opposition group by giving landslide victory to FG. He stressed upon the newly elected Executive Members and Office Bearers of ICCI that they should serve the local business community with commitment and dedication and work hard for resolving key issues of trade and industry.